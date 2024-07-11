MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.06

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 150332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

