Metal Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

