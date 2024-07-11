Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,050. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

