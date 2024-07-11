Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Waters by 2,134.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $13.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.35. 180,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.