Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,504. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

