Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 118,480 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 1,631,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

