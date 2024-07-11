Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 402,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,387. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

