Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $3.05 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.05. 319,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

