Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $2.67 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,073. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

