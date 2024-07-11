Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $198,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cameco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after buying an additional 452,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 5,887,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,296. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

