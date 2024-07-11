Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Schlumberger by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 143,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

