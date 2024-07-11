Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

