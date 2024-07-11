Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

