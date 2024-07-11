Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.32. 22,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,193. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.