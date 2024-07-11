Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $798,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,646,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,820. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

