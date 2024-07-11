Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $713,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 180.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $7,231,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

MANH traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.23. 338,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,925. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.