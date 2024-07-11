Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $3.62 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,636. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.