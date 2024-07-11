Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $29.62 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HD. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day moving average is $352.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

