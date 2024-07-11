Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.46. 425,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,503. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

