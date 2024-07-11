Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $1.53 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 404,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

