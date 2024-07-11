Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 7,215 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $672,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,657,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,975 shares of company stock valued at $49,434,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.51. 416,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

