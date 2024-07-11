Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.66. 347,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,370. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.