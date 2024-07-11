Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 281,698 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 281,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after buying an additional 1,764,294 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

