Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. 35,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 129,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

