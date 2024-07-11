Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Max Resource Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.
Max Resource Company Profile
Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Max Resource
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.