Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 29.21% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCSE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

About Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

