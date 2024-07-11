Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,561.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,594.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,508.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

