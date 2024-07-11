Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 14,818,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 62,195,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

