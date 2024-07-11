MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.16 and last traded at $87.50. 83,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 756,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.