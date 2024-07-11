MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.78 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $57.22 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

