Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 0.9%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.37. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 108.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.