Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 24,147 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Macy’s Trading Up 3.9 %

Macy’s stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,688. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

