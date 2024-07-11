Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MACF
Macfarlane Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macfarlane Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.