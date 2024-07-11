Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MACF

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

LON:MACF opened at GBX 120 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.89). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.45.

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.