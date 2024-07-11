Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.73

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 147471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

