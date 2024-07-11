Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.25.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$22.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

