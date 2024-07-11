Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,447. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.67 and its 200 day moving average is $396.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.49 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

