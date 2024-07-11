Lucid Group’s (LCID) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LCID stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

