LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.