LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
