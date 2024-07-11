Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,474,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

