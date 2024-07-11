LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,827,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 646,774 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $49.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

