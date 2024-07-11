Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO traded up $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $194.94. 81,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,871. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.68.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

