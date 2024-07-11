Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.
Several research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of LSPD opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.67. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$16.94 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
