Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $91,897.74 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

LBRT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 1,643,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,363. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

