LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Up 6.6%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.53. 5,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

