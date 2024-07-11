Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.57. Leslie’s shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 795,257 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.23 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

