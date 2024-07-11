Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $899.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.52), with a volume of 241908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 891 ($11.41).
Law Debenture Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 867.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 817.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.
Law Debenture Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,517.24%.
Insider Transactions at Law Debenture
About Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
