Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Macquarie from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

