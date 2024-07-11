Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 941 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 405,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,716. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.