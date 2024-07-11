Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 941 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 405,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,716. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.