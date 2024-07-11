Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,792. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

