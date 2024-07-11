Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 557 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 158,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

